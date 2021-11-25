JACKSON — Oct. 23 was recognized as National Drug Take Back Day, which is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired drugs.
A drive-thru drop-off event was available at the Holzer location in Jackson. A total of 42 pounds of expired/unused prescriptions and OTC medications was collected.
“We appreciate everyone’s participation in this drive-thru event,” shared Nick Hopkins, PharmD, Manager, Holzer Health System Ambulatory Pharmacy Services. “By collaborating on these events, we are increasing the safety of our communities by reducing the risk of these medications being used inappropriately.”
Hopkins added, “We are proud to work together on these events and look forward to offering it again in the Spring during the next National Drug Take Back Day.”
National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The drive-thru events would not happen if it weren’t for the collaborative efforts of the following entities: ADAMH Board, Jackson City Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, SPARC and Holzer Health System.
If individuals were unable to get to the recent drive-thru event, unused/expired medications can be taken to any local sheriff’s office at any time to be safely disposed of.
The next National Drug Take Back Day will be Spring 2022. Holzer Health System will plan to collaborate with participants to provide another event at that time.
