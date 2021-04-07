JACKSON — A ton of books, featuring countless adventures, are just waiting to be opened at your local public library. The library is the best place to borrow a book.
Each year, local libraries celebrate a special week in April known as National Library Week, which is held in an attempt to highlight and bring awareness to the free services that the libraries provide each community.
This year, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners took enormous pride and pleasure in recognizing National Library Week through a proclamation.
During the commissioner meeting held on Tuesday, March 30, the commissioners declared April 4 through April 10 as National Library Week in Jackson County. The theme this year is “welcome to your library.”
Jackson County is fortunate to have three public libraries, which are the Jackson City Library, Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library, and the Oak Hill Public Library.
On hand for the proclamation, were each of the respective library directors — Jackson City Library Director Roger Donaldson, Wellston Public Library Director Karen Yablonsky, and Oak Hill Public Library Director Peggy Johnson.
The COVID-19 health pandemic has forced each library to operate differently.
Donaldson explained that the Jackson City Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are restrictions in place such as masking being a requirement. The library continues to offer curbside service is available for those who cannot or do not wish to wear masks. They ask patrons to limit their visit to 15 minutes to help maintain maximum capacity levels. Also, patrons are limited to 25 items at a time, 10 of these items may be DVDs. They are currently offering virtual programs.
Yablonsky said that the Wellston Public Library is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are restrictions in place such as masking being a requirement. They have started back up in-person programming as well, but are catering to regular patrons. Call for an appointment.
Johnson stated that the Oak Hill Public Library is not open to the public. They are only offering curbside service at this time. Due to new safety protocol, these changes are in effect until further notice. Newspapers are not currently available. All programming (adult, teen, and children’s) is currently unavailable. Meeting space is currently unavailable. You can call (740-682-5457) the library to request a book. Books, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs and hotspots are all available for checkout. Free Internet and WiFi is available in the parking lot.
Each of the library directors shared some data about the libraries from 2019 per the public library statistics survey from the state library of Ohio.
The Jackson City Library, located 21 Broadway Street in Jackson, held a total of 249 programs, with 6,721 people in attendance. There are 7,689 people that have a library card, and over 80,000 items were checked out. The library has 15 computers, and they were used approximately 504 times that year. The library can be reached by calling 740-286-4111. Also, check out the library’s website at www.jacksoncitylibrary.org.
The Wellston Public Library, located at 135 East Second Street in Wellston, held a total of 231 programs, with 4,501 people in attendance. There are 9,835 people that have a library card, and over 39,000 items were checked out. The library has eight computers, and they were used approximately 421 times that year. The library can be reached by calling 740-384-6660. Also, check out the library’s website at www.youseemore.com/sylvester.
The Oak Hill Public Library, located at 226 South Front Street in Oak Hill, held a total of 36 programs, with 601 people in attendance. There are 8,949 people that have a library card, and over 28,000 items were checked out. The library has 11 computers, and they were used approximately 253 times that year. The library can be reached by calling 740-682-6457. Also, check out the library’s website at www.youseemore.com/oakhill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.