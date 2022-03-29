Per the National Weather Service, Wednesday is shaping up to be a day that Vinton and Jackson County residents might want to stay indoors.

Its notice going into effect at noon on Tuesday, NWS is projecting strong winds with low relative humidity- prompting them to issue a red flag warning.

The warning is in-place to warn residents that these weather conditions- winds up to 20 miles per hour and humidity between 20% and 30%- may increase chances of extreme fire behavior.

Other surrounding counties included in the warning are Athens, Meigs, Gallia, and Lawrence.

