LOGAN — There will soon be a new attraction in Downtown Logan for children and families to have fun while learning about history, science and a variety of other subjects.
The Hocking Hills Children’s Museum recently moved into the Weghorst building on West Main Street.
There are four founding members that make the children’s museum staff, which include Georgia Johnson, secretary; John Johnson, treasurer; Rachel Kallimanis, chair elect; and Kristen Stimmel, chair.
The idea to start a museum stems from a passion for childhood education. The three ladies all have a background of teaching at the preschool level within the Logan-Hocking School District.
They began filling out paperwork to become a nonprofit and looking for a building to call home about a year ago. Ever since they went public with their plan, Stimmel said there has been extensive support from the community and several local businesses who have donated to the museum.
The building is owned by the Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation and when looking for a building, the CIC tipped them off about the Main Street location.
“We really wanted something right on the main drag that was walkable,” commented Stimmel.
Although ‘children’s museum’ is in the name, it may not follow all of the guidelines of a normal children’s museum. Kallimanis described it more as an interactive experience and would offer activities that revolve around science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
“We love the concept of a children’s museum but we want to make it unique to Logan, so it is reflective of our natural resources,” added Stimmel. “Like our water feature, we are hoping to be a replica of the Upper Falls of Old Man’s Cave to come down into a creek bed with native wildlife like tadpoles and crawfish.”
There is discussion of building a stage that people from places such as the Hocking Soil and Water Conservation District or Ohio Department of Natural Resources can use to teach children about their jobs and give presentations.
They are also planning on a play area that resembles Downtown Logan with different storefronts and even a pizza shop for kids to play in along with a mechanic’s garage.
The museum may eventually also offer weekly parent play classes that would offer engaging ways for parents to teach children.
If everything goes as planned, a soft opening can be expected sometime in early spring and a grand opening is planned for late spring or early summer of next year.
The building is currently an empty canvas but the architectural company Buckeye Drafting has already begun drawing up plans to renovate the building.
There is a wall that divides two portions of the building that will be taken down that will be removed to make one big space, which will be one of the first projects.
The Hocking Hills Children’s Museum is looking to raise $50,000 to help with operating funds and have already raised about $17,000 of that amount. Those who would like to donate can send them an email at hhchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or send a check to 9311 Howdyshell Road, Logan, Ohio 43138.
***
Stran is a reporter for Logan Daily News.
