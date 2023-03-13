New Director named for Chillicothe VA Medical Center

Kenneth Mortimer

CHILLICOTHE — The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth J. Mortimer as the new Medical Center Director the Chillicothe VA Medical Center (VAMC).


