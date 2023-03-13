New Director named for Chillicothe VA Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE — The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth J. Mortimer as the new Medical Center Director the Chillicothe VA Medical Center (VAMC).
Mortimer is currently the Associate Medical Center Director at the Herschel “Woody” Williams VAMC in Huntington, WV, where he has served since 2018. Mortimer’s official appointment as Chillicothe’s Director will be effective March 26.
“Kenneth Mortimer has sound leadership qualities and proven experience,” said Laura Ruzick, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10 Director. “I am certain he will be a valuable asset to our VISN, our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and most importantly, to the Veterans we are so honored to serve.”
Mortimer first joined the VA family as an Administrative Fellow/Health Systems Specialist at the St. Louis VA Health Care System in 2007. He then served as a Health Systems Specialist and Executive Assistant to the Chief Medical Officer for VISN 15 beginning in 2009.
In 2013, Mortimer was appointed as Program Analyst for the Office of the Assistant Deputy Undersecretary for Health for Policy and Planning in Washington, DC. He then served as Charlotte VA’s Health Care Center Administrator beginning in 2015 until he earned the Huntington Associate Medical Center Director position.
Mortimer holds three Masters’ degrees: a Master of Social Work and Master of Health Administration from Washington University in 2007 and a Master of Military Art and Science from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth in 2013. He also holds a Bachelor’s in Philosophy from Ohio Northern University in 2003.
Jane Johnson, who is currently serving a temporary assignment as Chillicothe’s interim Medical Center Director, will return to her position as Cincinnati VAMC’s Director. Huntington’s interim Associate Medical Center Director will be named in the near future.
For questions regarding the appointment of Kenneth Mortimer please contact the Chillicothe VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer, David (Alan) Graves at david.graves@va.gov.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.