The Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority has a new look. Changes were made to the VMHA office to limit person-to-person contact between staff and clients.
The Housing Authority received CARES Act funding from the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to be used to prevent, prepare and to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The new waiting area has a four-person limit and though masks are not required, they are recommended and one will be provided, if requested. More hard surfaces were added that help with cleaning and sanitizing. A new hand sanitizer dispenser was also installed along with an air purifier.
The new counter area allows documents to be handed back and forth through a slot while staff and clients are separated by glass. A TV and DVD player were also added to the conference room which allows clients to watch informational videos about the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program which also adds to limiting person to person contact.
“Some of these changes were something we wanted to do for a long time and once we received the CARES Act funding this allowed us to be able to go ahead and make the changes,” said Richard Griffith, executive director.
The VMHA offices are opened back up to the public as of June 15, and the new changes really help to limit our person to person contact. Even though we are open to the public we are still doing as much as we can over the phone, internet and by mail. We also have an incoming and outgoing box right next to our front entry door that can be used to pick up and drop off documents.
“We hope as everyone else does that we will see an end to the COVID-19 virus but the changes we have made will be there in the future if it continues or in case something like this were to ever happen again,” Griffith said.
The Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 487, McArthur, OH 45651, by phone at (740) 596-5963, and by e-mail at vmha@midohio.twcbc.com
