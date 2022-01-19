The Vinton County Board of Education had a busy meeting Jan. 11 with new members being sworn in, awards being presented to current and previous board members and a grant for a field trip to Cincinnati being accepted.
Before the meeting officially began, Judge Bob Grillo swore in two new members and one returning member to the board of education. They were Scarlett Newton, a registered nurse and 2005 graduate of Vinton County High School; Laura Ann Martin, a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and a licensed managing cosmetologist; and returning member Cindy Strausbaugh, a lifelong Vinton County resident who begins her second consecutive term.
Following the vote to submit the Board’s tax budget to the county budget commission for review, the Board voted for its new president and vice president.
Strausbaugh became president of the Board after an unanimous vote, with only Straushbaugh herself abstaining; Board Member Mary Ann Hale became vice president after a unanimous vote, with only Hale abstaining.
Other positions include Jason Radabaugh voted in as the board’s legislative liaison and Martin voted in as student achievement liaison.
The Board then voted to change its monthly meeting times to the third Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m.
Later, Paul Mock, southeast regional manager for the Ohio School Boards Association, presented awards to several current and former members of the Board.
Mock presented Radabaugh with an award to congratulate and thank him for ten years of service to the Board. Additionally, Mock gave an award former Board Member Jeff Thacker, who attended the meeting as a member of the public, for his 30 years of service on the Board.
Mock asked Thacker to share reflections from his time on the Board. Thacker said that while things started out pretty bleak when he first joined the Board, he and his fellow Board members overcame several challenges and accomplished many goals the Board had, including the construction of some new buildings.
He also offered advice for Martin and Newton, telling them that “there is no ‘I’ in team,” and to always keep their heads up.
Before leaving the meeting, Mock told Martin and Newton “You got a lot to learn, but I’ve always said of any elected position in the community or county – trustee, commissioner, city council, whatever — school board is probably the most honorable because you’re working with kids and providing the future for these kids.”
The Board later voted to accept a $4,865 grant from the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The grant is intended to strengthen civics education, and it was awarded to fund the Vinton County Middle School’s “Civic Education Through Action and Art” project, which was proposed by Megan Macke, a teacher at the middle school.
Macke, who was previously recognized by the FAO as a Jenco awardee in 2021, attended the meeting to discuss her proposed civic education project and to implore the Board to accept the grant funding.
She said the project is split in three phases. The first phase seeks to educate students on what civic engagement is, including what actions would be considered civic engagement.
The second phase involves students participating in civic activities, taking a more hands on approach. Some ideas mentioned by Macke included planning community clean-ups or designing an escape room in which voting is the means to escape.
The final phase of the project culminates with a field trip to the Cincinnati Museum of Art and/or the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
During public participation, one member of the community asked if the board would be willing to reconsider the district’s mask policy. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Jan. 18, 17 students across the district currently have COVID-19. A total of 444 students have recovered from the virus.
The Board of Education will meet next Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.