Birth Announcement

Congratulations and welcome to the world! Rylee Tanner Weber was born April 26, 2023 to Emily G. Call and Tyler N. Weber of Jackson at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. Grandparents: Christopher Brown and Tami Call, Gregory Call, Brandon and Julie Weber. Last note, happy Mother’s Day!

HUNTINGTON, WVa – When Rylee Tanner Weber was born April 26, 2023 to Emily Call and Tyler Weber both of Jackson at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, this country newspaper editor started thinking, certainly praying, particularly as Mother’s Day is Sunday.


