The state has reported 2,458 new COVID-19 cases, a number that is fairly larger than the seven day average at 1,703 and the 21 day average of 1,617.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are 20 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of March 24, stands at 2,783 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Sadly, there have been a total of 59 deaths in Jackson County to date.
It also reported 191 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are three current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 175 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 40 percent of the 2,783 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Vinton County:
The most recent data available from the Vinton County Health Department is from March 25 according to their website and Facebook page.
Active cases have risen some, going from 6 to 10. Thankfully, there are no new deaths to report or hospitalizations.
704 cases have been confirmed in the county and 84 were probable, meaning that person had been in contact with someone with the virus or symptoms of COVID while also having symptoms themselves.
Recovered cases have gone up by one bringing the total to 762.
