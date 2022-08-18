New Ohio Wildlife Officer assigned to Vinton County

Cole Tilton

ATHENS – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County.

