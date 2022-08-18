New Ohio Wildlife Officer assigned to Vinton County

ATHENS – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County.
Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is a graduate of Perry High School in Massillon. He graduated from Kent State University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies. Prior to the academy, Officer Tilton was a wildland firefighter in Olympic National Park, and served as a law enforcement ranger in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
As a wildlife officer, Officer Tilton has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. He also contributes to public safety both locally and in Ohio’s vast outdoors. Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys, and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.
To reach Officer Tilton, call (614) 565-0805. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call (800) POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
