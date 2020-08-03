Chad Colley

Chad Colley, 45

A New Plymouth man was recently arrested and charged with domestic violence, among other charges.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an individual located on Dunkle Creek Road referring to an alleged domestic violence incident involving a gun.

The caller stated that Chad W. Colley, 45, of New Plymouth, had allegedly come to the residence intoxicated, kicked the door open to the residence, and tried to assault the home owner and a female. Colley allegedly advised he was going to get a gun and come back, which he reportedly did, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

The caller stated that Colley had allegedly pointed the shotgun at him and threatened to kill both victims, then got into his truck, the Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

Deputies reportedly found Colley driving a silver Toyota Tacoma truck on Dunkle Creek Road. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Colley was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol reportedly arrived on scene to assist a deputy. A field sobriety test was reportedly administered to Colley, who was then placed under arrest, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Colley was arrested without incident and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with assault, burglary, aggravated menacing, criminal trespass, inciting to violence, domestic violence, and improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

