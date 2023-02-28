Nickell indicted for alleged rape of juvenile

JACKSON – A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a Jackson man with sex-related charges.
According to Jackson County Common Pleas Court records, Robert J. Nickell, 50, of Chillicothe Pike, Jackson is facing indictments for three counts of Rape, a 1st-degree felony; two counts of Sexual Battery, 3rd degree felony; and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, a 3rd-degree felony, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Nickell’s case was bound over from the Jackson Cunty Municipal Court on February 14. On February 21, the six indictments were filed in Jackson County Common Pleas Court. Nickell appeared for his arraignment on February 24. He plead not guilty to the charges.
Jackson County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Regan set Nickell’s bond at $200,000 or 10% cash or full surety.
A juvenile family member told a neighbor that Nickell had attempted to rape her. After reporting the allegations, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered that Nickell had sexually abused the juvenile over several years.
As of Monday, February 27, Nickell remained an inmate at the Jackson County Correctional Facility. No other court appearances had been scheduled yet.
