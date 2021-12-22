WELLSTON — The Children Hunger Alliance and the Lindy Infante Foundation distributed food and sporting goods Thursday afternoon to children attending Bundy Elementary.
Children’s Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit that is dedicated to ending childhood hunger, according to its website. Each box from the organization contained three meals for lunch and two meals breakfast.
The Lindy Infante Foundation provides balls and other sporting goods such as cones to children across the state in an effort to give all children a fair chance to excel and grow through sports, citing rising costs of community-based sporting fees and 24% of high schools not offering sports programs as barriers to entry for children.
For about an hour, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller and Donnie Willis, along with Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson, interim superintendent Mary Ann Hale, food services director Tina King, Brandon Infante, Luke Martin, as well as a representative from the Children's Hunger Alliance and a representative from Gov. Mike Dewine's office, traveled classroom to classroom to hand out meals and sport bags that contained an activity guide and balls such as basketballs, footballs and soccer balls.
Hale was very pleased with the event.
“It’s so awesome what they’re doing,” Hale said. “I was here this morning when the kids came in and they were just so smiling and bouncy when they saw their teachers. That’s certainly what it’s all about.”
Brandon Infante and Luke Martin, volunteers from the Infante Foundation, also felt the event went well.
“It’s always the best handing out the bags and seeing the kids’ reactions,” Martin said. “Usually, it’s same outcome every time. Everyone’s excited to get a ball or jump rope or cone, so that’s always an end-goal to make the kids happy and give them a reason to play sports.”
Previously, the Children’s Hunger Alliance distributed food prior to Thanksgiving break in Wellston schools. Later in the week, more food was distributed to the other schools in the Wellston district, according to King.
