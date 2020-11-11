JACKSON — A Jackson County man and his former girlfriend have been convicted of raping a 10-year-old child, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier announced recently.

“There is nothing more horrid than the violation of a child,” Yost said. “Thankfully, the confining bars of prison will separate these predators from society.”

Yost added, “Kudos to Sheriff Frazier and his deputies, who diligently investigated this difficult case.”

James Norman, 34, and Shelbie Hunt, 29, both pleaded guilty in the Jackson County Court of Common Pleas to three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.

Norman, and Hunt each were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and are both required to register as a sex offender for life.

Norman’s sister-in-law, Shawne Norman, also was indicted on three counts of rape after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Her case is ongoing.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Jackson County. We will investigate crimes against children to the fullest and prosecute predators to the maximum,” Sheriff Fraizer said, “I appreciate the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office in this case.”

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments