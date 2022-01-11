JACKSON — A North Carolina man escaped serious injuries after his semi rig went off the roadway and overturned on its side in the median this past week.
Gurpreet S. Sidhu, 40, of Clayton, NC, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 35 in his 2020 Freightliner when his semi traveled off the left side of the roadway, into the median and overturned onto its side.
The single-vehicle crash occurred near milepost 26 on Thursday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:23 p.m. It should be noted that conditions were snowy at the time of the crash.
Sidhu was treated at the scene by Jackson County Emergency Medical Services for minor injuries.
Traffic on U.S. Route 35 eastbound beyond Moriah Road to Centerville Road, about a mile or so from the Gallia County line, was impacted for three and a half hours before the scene was cleared.
Sidhu, according to court records, has been cited with a minor misdemeanor of failure to control.
If you must travel in winter weather, visit http://www.ohgo.com/ for real-time traffic conditions from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
