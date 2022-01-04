A North Carolina man led authorities on a high speed pursuit with speeds in excess of 100 mph and covering approximately 60 miles across three counties before coming to an end.
On Thursday, Dec. 30, at 4:38 p.m., troopers from the Gallipolis Post attempted to stop a vehicle for driving 94 mph in a 70 speed zone on U.S. Route 35. The vehicle was momentarily lost on State Route 850 and then re-acquired at State Route 554 in the Village of Bidwell. The vehicle fled from Troopers south on State Route 850. Due to the rising danger to other motorists present on State Route 850, patrol supervisors terminated the pursuit.
The car continued south to State Route 588, where it traveled north to the Village of Rio Grande. Rio Grande Police initiated a pursuit with the car at that time.
The chase left Gallia County, west on U.S. Route 35 into Jackson County, where the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Post Troopers took over.
The chase continued into Ross County on US35 where the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Post Troopers joined. The patrol had spike strips ready for deployment at the US Route 50 exit.
The driver voluntarily pulled to the berm prior to the stop stick location and surrendered without further incident.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Dylan Peebles of Raleigh, North Carolina. There were two male passengers, also from North Carolina that stated they were pleading with the driver to stop and let them out of the car while fearing for their own safety.
A patrol canine alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed suspected marijuana. The passengers were not charged and released with the vehicle.
Peebles, however, was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail. He was charged with failure to comply, kidnapping and possession of marijuana.
