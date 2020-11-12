JACKSON — The Jackson County Commissioners have acknowledged the month of November as “National Home Care/Hospice Palliative Care Month” in Jackson County.
In late October, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong, and Jon Hensler (on phone) were visited by several individuals. These included Dr. Marla Haller, and a team from Holzer: Ramona Jenkins, Flo Curtis, and Sandra DeHart.
Commissioner Haller explained that they are celebrating the month of November with a proclamation, which his wife Dr. Haller read, during their meeting that proclaimed November as “National Home Care/Hospice Palliative Care Month.”
“Home care services provide high quality, and compassionate health care services to more than five million Americans annually, especially in times of community or personal health care crisis,” stated Dr. Haller. “90 percent of Americans want to age in place, and home care is the preferred method of health care delivery among the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill individuals eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can.”
Dr. Haller added, “Home care services allow families to stay together, and provide for greater health, dignity, and comfort in our communities.”
During the month of November, the commissioners are encouraging all citizens to increase their understanding and awareness of care at the end of life and to observe this month with appropriate activities and programs.
