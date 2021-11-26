JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners have acknowledged the month of November as “National Home Care/Hospice Palliative Care Month."
In late October, Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis were visited by several individuals.
Those individuals were Angel Miracle, Margie Kemper, Ramona Jenkins, Florence Curtis, Sandra DeHart, Dr. Marla Haller, and Todd Fowler, C.O.O., all representing Holzer Health Systems. Those presented accepted a proclamation.
The proclamation stated:
“Home care services provide high quality and compassionate health care services to more than five million Americans annually, especially in times of community or personal health care crisis.
“90% of Americans want to age in place, and home care is the preferred method of health care delivery among the disabled, elderly, and chronically ill individuals eager to live independently in their own homes as long as they possibly can.
“Home care services allow families to stay together, and provide for greater health, dignity and comfort in our communities.”
During November, the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve. These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation.
Holzer has been providing home health services for more than 50 years.
