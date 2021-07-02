OAK HILL — A schedule for the 2021 Oak Hill Athletic Boosters 4th of July Celebration has been set. The celebration will take place on the old Oak Hill High School grounds on July 3-4.
The boosters have arranged music, food, prizes and more for everyone in honor of Independence Day in Oak Hill.
The celebration’s fish sandwich booth will open up at 11 a.m. on each day of the event.
Saturday, July 3:
The pretty baby contest registration opens at 10:30 a.m., with the contest starting on the main stage at 11 a.m.
The contest is open to babies newborn to 3 years old. Children are asked to wear patriotic attire. Cost is $10. Register day of event or pre-registration by messaging the Oak Hill Athletic Boosters’ Facebook page. Those interested should include the child’s name, date of birth, parents’ names and phone number. All money will be collected at registration.
There will be first, second and third place awarded in each category, and all first-place winners will be judged to select a Little Miss and Mister Firecracker.
There will be a corn hole tournament with $100 cash prize to the winning team. Entry fee per person is $5. Registration will start at noon and the games will start at 1 p.m. The tournament will be open to all ages.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. All local ball teams, groups, organizations and businesses are welcome to join the parade and should be lined up at the old high school bus lot by 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required.
The parade will leave the old high school in front of Faith United Methodist Church on West Main Street.
After the parade, there will be the announcement of all ball teams on the stage.
Sunday, July 4:
There will be a car show at the celebration (old Oak Hill Baseball Field). Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon with the show lasting through 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. awards will be handed out. Registration fee is $10. Trophies for Top 25, and Boosters’ Choice. There will be door prizes as well.
The golf cart parade is set for 5 p.m., with parade line-up being held at 4:30 p.m. at the old high school bus lot. Entry fee is $5 with a cash prize going to the best decorated patriotic theme. The parade is open to golf carts, side-by-sides and gators. Decorate your vehicle with red, white and blue. The registration fee will be collected at the line-up. Just remember that all drivers must be licensed.
This year, Dan McCarty will be on the stage from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. He will be doing his Red, White, and Back the Blue Concert, where donations will be taken for “Humanize the Badge.”
The two-day celebration will wrap up with a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4, at 10 p.m. Oak Hill’s firework display is held just above the old Oak Hill High School football field, located at Western Avenue and East Cross Street.
All proceeds from the celebration benefit Oak Hill Union Local Schools Athletic Programs.
