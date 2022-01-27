OAK HILL — Several students were honored during the first meeting of the Oak Hill Union Local Board of Education.
The meeting was held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with FFA members, marching band members and fall sports players receiving recognition.
Up first, the Oak Hill Chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) were recognized for their trip to the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Oak Hill FFA President Levi Lyons, along with Oak Hill FFA Treasurer Alyssa Zornes, Ivy Gentry and Bradon Lewis, spoke to the board about their trip. Lyons thanked the community for their help in getting the group to the convention.
Next, Oak Hill Band Director Bryce Werntz, along with several band members, spoke about the band’s trips to The Ohio State University back in Oct. 2021.
The marching band was chosen to perform at The Ohio State Buckeye Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. This show was an Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Competition that featured over 45 marching bands from around Ohio and other states. The Marching Oaks performed on the field at Ohio Stadium. They performed their “Guardians of the Galaxy” halftime show.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, the Marching Oaks performed at the Ohio State vs. Penn State “Skull Session” in St. John’s Arena.
“Just the fact that we were invited to one of those was amazing, but two in the same school year is really unheard of,” Werntz said.
The final portion of the recognition was fall sports.
Golf (Julie Maple):
Senior Kameron Maple: All-District (Division II) 1st Team, District (Division II) Player of the Year, and Academic All-Ohio award. First-place finish in the District Golf Tournament (Div II) and advanced to the state tournament.
Senior Dylan Collins: Honorable Mention (Division II) All-District Team. Placed 16th out of 60 golfers at the district tournament
Volleyball (Whitney Crabtree):
Chloe Chambers was named 1st Team SOC II.
Baylee Howell was named 2nd Team SOC II in volleyball.
Cross Country (Whitney Crabtree):
Boys Cross Country: Qualified for the Regional Cross-Country Meet. This was the first time in school history that a boy’s team had qualified for regional. They also won the SOC Championship.
Javi Mesegure: 1st team All-SOC (CC)
Walker Fowble: 1st team All-SOC (CC)
Connor Clark: 2nd team All-SOC (CC)
Oak Hill Union Local Schools Superintendent Marci Shepard was very proud of all of the students.
