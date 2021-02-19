OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Chamber Officers for this year.
The officers are President Kurtis Strickland, Vice President Bruce Barkhurst, Secretary Sandy Borden and Treasurer Caleb Brafford. The officers were appointed in January at the first meeting of the year.
The chamber is a 501©(6) non-profit organization located in southeastern Ohio. The Oak Hill Area consists of 10,686 residents surrounding the Village of Oak Hill (population 1,685). The Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce is funded by over 90 members.
Below is the 2021 Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce schedule for meeting, events.
March 8 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (virtual)
April 12 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
May 10 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
May 27-31 — Oak Hill Festival of Flags
June 5 — Chamber Yard Sale, Amish Business Showcase
June 14 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
July 12 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
August 9 — 6 p.m. — Chamber Picnic (Central Memorial Park)
Sept. 13 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
Oct. 9 or Oct. 16 — 7:30 p.m. — Pumpkin Walk (Central Memorial Park)
Oct. 11 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
Nov. 8 — 12 p.m. — regular meeting (Central Memorial Park)
Dec. 4 — 5:30 p.m. — Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony (Central Memorial Park)
Dec. 13 — 12 p.m. Chamber Christmas Party (TBD)
Regular Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce meetings are held the second Monday of every month. . Lunch is catered by a local restaurant and is available for $5 per person. The chamber office is located in the Cardigan Corporation Building at 225 S. Front Street.
