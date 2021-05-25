OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Festival of Flags will celebrate its 28th anniversary this year with a wide array of entertainment during the Memorial Day weekend.
Last year, after thoughtful consideration, and in the interest of the health and safety of the community, the Festival of Flags Committee decided to cancel the festival for the first time in its history. During the COVID-19 crisis, many Ohio festivals and events statewide had either been postponed or canceled in 2020.
The Oak Hill Festival of Flags will once again take place on the grounds around the Imogene Brunton Davis Memorial Building and Aetna Park, located at 415 N. Front St. in Oak Hill.
This year's festival will take place Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.
The committee announced that Gary and Brenda Lunsford will serve as the leader of the annual Grand Parade set for May 30 at 4 p.m. The Lunsford's are local business owners, who established Gary’s Body Shop in 1971. The business continues to thrive 50 years later.
The following highlights are just samples of what the festival has to offer. A complete list of happenings can be found on the schedule of events.
The festival kicks off on Friday, May 28, with opening ceremonies taking place at 5:30 p.m.
The 2021 Oak Hill Festival of Flags Royalty will be introduced at 6 p.m. on the Aetna Park Stage. Then at 7:30 p.m. will be a band called WANTED!, which is a Bon Jovi Tribute Band.
Saturday, May 29, features a full schedule of events geared toward children.
Starting at 9 a.m. at Jackson Lake, there will be a Youth Fishing Tournament. Check-in for the tournament will be at the beach shelter house. The contest is being sponsored by Madison-Jefferson Fire Department.
A pretty baby contest, sponsored by Raymond and Charlotte Darnell, will be held at 11 a.m. Registration for the contest will begin at 10 a.m. near the main stage.
Also on Saturday, there are some free events on the schedule for kid's day. Those are youth pedal tractor pulls, and kid's "snack time."
Concessions, crafts, rides, and games open at noon.
Then the highlight evening entertainment will be Presley & Taylor at 7:30 p.m. p.m. The sister singing duo was signed in October 2020 by Nashville Independent Label: White Mustang Records.
Sunday, May 30, will start early with a Community Church Service at 11 a.m. on the Aetna Park Stage. The Festival of Flags Grand Parade is set for 4 p.m. Red Brush Band will sing at 6:30 p.m. followed by Bart and the Chasers at 8 p.m.
The 2021 edition of the Oak Hill Festival of Flags will wrap up on Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 31.
There will be a Pancake Breakfast at the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church on East Main Street from 8-11 a.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Festival of Flags.
A Memorial Day Parade to C.M. Cemetery will start at 10 a.m.
A car show will take place with registration happening from 10 a.m. to noon, with the show lasting until 4 p.m. The car show is open to all model and year vehicles. Trailered vehicles are also welcomed. Car clubs are invited to attend.
The festival closes at 5 p.m.
Note: Due to the health pandemic the Festival of Flags Committee is required to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Guidelines. Due to social distancing, no bleacher seating will be available. Please plan to bring your own chair. Special eating areas will be marked. There will be multiple hand sanitizing stations available. Practice social distancing.
