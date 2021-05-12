OAK HILL — The Oak Hill High School Class of 2021 will graduate Friday, May 14.
Oak Hill High School Principal Randy Layton announced the honor graduates for the Class of 2021.
Brynna Boggs, Madisen Conley, Hallee Kisor, Amber Runyon, Jessica Sexton, Desirae Sharp, Nathan Vernon, and Kody Wright have been bestowed the title of valedictorian, while Chloe McKenzie has been named salutatorian.
Boggs is the daughter of Arrick and Shanna Boggs. Her school activities are National Honor Society, Varsity Cheerleader, Varsity Volleyball and College Credit Plus. She was also on the 2019-2020 Apple Festival Court. Brynna also works as a Nail Tech at City Limits. Ms. Boggs plans to complete her Associate Degree in Business Management at the University of Rio Grande.
Conley is the daughter of Rosana and Aaron Stiltner. Her school activities are National Honor Society and Varsity Cheerleader. She is also an I Believe Foundation Delegate. Ms. Conley plans to major in elementary education in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science Degree at Wright State University.
Kisor is the daughter of Gretchen Fisher and Chris and Robin Kisor. Her school activities are Varsity Cheerleader, Yearbook Staff, National Honor Society, and Quiz Bowl. She is also employed at Liza Jane’s Dairy Bar. Ms. Kisor plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Speech and Hearing Science. She would like to further her education with a Master of Arts Degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
Runyon is the daughter of Charles and Stefanie Runyon. Her school activities are Concert/Symphonic Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Honors Band, Drama Club, Track, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and National Honor Society. Ms. Runyon plans to attend Ohio University to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree to become a chemist.
Sexton is the daughter of Bub and Susan King. Her school activities are National Honor Society, Yearbook Staff, and Varsity Cheerleader. Ms. Sexton plans to attend Ohio University to study psychology.
Sharp is the daughter of Debbi Jordan and Michael Sharp. Her school activities include Varsity Softball, Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Cheerleader, and National Honor Society. She is also a Festival of Flags Miss Attendant and a member of Turn N’ Burn 4H. Ms. Sharp plans to attend Marshall University for medical imaging. She hopes to specialize in general sonography and graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree.
Vernon is the son of Amanda Myers and Chris Vernon. His school activities are Concert/Symphonic Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Drama Club, Track and Field, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and National Honor Society. He is also a member of the University of Rio Grande Symphonic Band. Mr. Vernon plans to study biology at The Ohio State University and complete the necessary prerequisite to become a neurologist.
Wright is the daughter of Jason and Kristen Wright. Her school activities are FFA and National Honor Society. Kody is a member of Moonshine 4H Club, a cashier at Piggly Wiggly, and attends Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur, Ohio. Ms. Wright plans to attend Buckeye Hills Adult Career Center where she will pursue her dream job of nursing in their LPN program.
McKenzie is the daughter of Danny and Tina McKenzie. Her school activities are FFA, FFA Secretary, Service Choir, and National Honor Society. Chloe is a member of Moonshine 4H Club. Ms. McKenzie plans to attend the University of Rio Grande’s RN Nursing Program, then attain her BSN in nursing. She would like to work in an ER for two years so that she can be accepted into a nurse anesthetist program. Chloe would like to achieve her goal of being a CRNA.
The Oak Hill High School commencement exercises will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Davis Stadium. The valedictorians and salutatorian are expected to address those in attendance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.