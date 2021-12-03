JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s Deputies have arrested 44-year-old James Ray Perry, of Oak Hill, following a drug bust early last week.

Perry is currently incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility for a first-degree felony charge of trafficking in drugs. He is awaiting his arraignment in Jackson County Common Pleas Court.

Acting in conjunction with Jackson County Prosecutor Justin Lovett, investigators busted Perry and his female passenger on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the A & A Truck Stop parking lot selling what is believed to be methamphetamine. The 2006 Chevrolet pickup Perry was driving was impounded.

Investigators have multiple successful covert buys of illegal drugs from Perry before his arrest that day.

The female, identified as Christina Clark, was taken in to custody. She was transported to Gallia County on a warrant for her arrest.

