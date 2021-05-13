JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Oak Hill man received serious injuries after he crashed his vehicle on Franklin Valley Road Wednesday evening.
At approximately 6:37 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, emergency personnel were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Franklin Valley Road near Clay Banner Road in Jackson County. The crash happened in Jefferson Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's report, James Bradley Stapleton, 43, of Oak Hill, was operating a 2012 Ford Escape. He was traveling southbound on Franklin Valley Road, crossed the centerline, and drove off the left side of the roadway striking a ditch. Stapleton overcorrected, traveling back across the centerline and off of the right side of the roadway striking a fence and a utility box. After striking the fence and utility box, Stapleton's vehicle rolled three times, coming to final rest on its wheels in a field.
The report showed that Stapleton had to be extricated from the vehicle by non-mechanical means by the Madison-Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Jackson County EMS. He was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to a designated landing zone, where he was then flown by Med-Flight to OSU Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries.
Additional agencies assisting at the scene included the Oak Hill Police Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
