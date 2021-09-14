OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Police Department, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, is seeking information regarding the discovery of a dead Oak Hill man inside a vehicle Monday evening.
The man was identified Johnnie Edwards, 39, of Oak Hill.
On Sept. 13, 2021, at approximately 8:07 p.m., an officer from the Oak Hill Police Department received a report of an unresponsive male located in a vehicle on the parking lot of McDonald's, located at 197 N. Jackson St., in Oak Hill.
Jackson County EMS and Madison-Jefferson Firefighters also responded to the scene on the report of an unresponsive male.
After arriving at the scene, authorities determined that the Edwards was deceased in the vehicle.
“At this time no other details, nor a possible cause of death are being released,” Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward said.
This case is still under investigation by the Oak Hill Police Department, the Jackson County Coroner and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on this incident may contact the Oak Hill Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.
