Oak Hill Middle/High School lockdown lifted following bomb threat

OAK HILL — The lockdown at Oak Hill Middle/High School has been lifted.
According to Oak Hill Superintendent Dr. Marci Shepard, there was a phone call of an anonymous bomb threat made to the school today, May 7, 2021.
“We take every threat seriously,” stated Dr. Shepard. “We immediately went into lockdown, communicated with police and fire, and communicated with families through auto-caller, text, and Facebook.”
Dr. Shepard added, “The threat was made from a New York number. The same threat was made to at least one other school district in our area.The police and fire department searched the inside and outside of the building and they are clear.”
Upon investigation, the threat was deemed not credible, however, Dr. Shepard said that the school district will remain vigilant.
“We are not allowing any visitors to enter our middle/high school for the remainder of the day, and doors will remain locked,” said Dr. Shepard. “I want to thank our school for their swift action.”
Dr. Shepard said, “I want to thank our students for their cooperation; we do lockdown drills and students knew what to do in this situation. I want to thank our police and fire departments for their swift response and support.”
