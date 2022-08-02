Oak Hill Festival of Flags Royalty hosts a Flea Market, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Aetna Park, Oak Hill.
Flea Market opens to the public at 9 a.m. Flea Market will close at 5 p.m., unless sell out.
Flea Market Spaces for $5 per 10 feet by 10 feet outdoor spots.
Vendor Set up is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Spots are first come, first serve. Bring your own tables, chairs and pop-up tents.
Vendors, Direct Sales, Variety of items, Clothing, Shoes, Tools, Toys, Bring your Yard Sale Items!
Proceeds benefit the Oak Hill Festival of Flags Royalty’s travel expenses.
For reservations, contact Festival of Flags Committee members:
Felicia Walls by calling 740-418-2290 OR purchase a space the morning of the Flea Market as space is available.
——
Kona Shaved Ice will be at the Aetna Park during the Festival of Flags Royalty hosted Flea Market from 12 to 3 pm with a portion of the proceeds benefiting their travel expenses.
——
Oak Hill Festival of Flags Royalty Cornhole Tournament
Tournament Procedure
• $30 per team. Must have two per team to qualify.
• Teams will be seeded by random draw at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Festival of Flags Stage at Aetna Park. Games will begin at 1 p.m. Registration begins at 12 p.m.
• The winning team will advance to the next round, until only two teams remain. This is a Double elimination contest.
• Cash prizes will be divided by the first two teams from entry fees collected. (Champion 45%, Runner Up 25%, The remaining percentage of 30% will be kept for traveling expenses by the Festival Royalty)
• To enter, submit the entry form with $30.00 entry fee during the registration on Saturday August 6, 2022 from noon to 12:50 p.m.
For more information, call Felicia Walls 740-418-2290
Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event.
——
Oak Hill Community-wide Yard Sale
The Village of Oak Hill will be holding their Community-wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 6,2022.
All village residents are invited to participate by setting up their sales.
Those visiting Oak Hill on this day are encouraged to be mindful of pedestrians and be patient with other motorists.
This annual event is held each year, on the first Saturday of August.
——-
The Village of Oak Hill will hold a free Community Swim Day on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1 to 6 pm at the Margaret Ann Pool.
If the event is postponed due to weather, the event will be held August 13, 2022 from 1-6 pm.
