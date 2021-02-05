OAK HILL — A Portsmouth man was taken into custody following a pursuit.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, an Oak Hill Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Jones Street for a traffic offense. The vehicle failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit. 

The pursuit went south on State Route 93, into Lawrence County, ending on County Road 33.

The driver of the vehicle, Donald L. Adkins, 49, of Portsmouth, was taken into custody on a warrant out of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Adkins will also face charges from OHPD on the pursuit.

No injuries were reported by Adkins nor the officer.

