OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce once again hosted its annual “Pumpkin Walk” event in October. The event was held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Central Memorial Park in Oak Hill. (Courier photos by Jeremiah Shaver)

