OAK HILL — The 121st class of graduates at Oak Hill High School (OHHS) graduated on Friday, May 15; however, a traditional commencement wasn’t held in-person as it has been in past years.
The seniors each walked across the stage in front of up to four family members, all at different times and days, prior to graduation day to receive their diplomas this year.
During those set days, the seniors were filmed and all of the footage, along with other traditional commencement activities were pieced together into a video. That video premiered online on May 15 at 7 p.m. The video playback can be found online at oakhill.k12.oh.us and the Facebook page: Oak Hill Union Local Schools.
The graduation video began with a recording of the Oak Hill High School Choir singing “Home” by Phillip Phillips. The group had sung the song and it was mixed using a program. This was followed up with the choir members singing the Star-Spangled Banner.
The video began with Oak Hill Superintendent Dr. Marci Shepard giving a welcome and introduction of guests, as well as saying a few words to the seniors.
“Thank you for joining us in celebrating the graduation of the Oak Hill High School Class of 2020,” stated Dr. Shepard. “I hope you are cheering from your homes right now.”
Dr. Shepard added, “I would like to welcome the families, friends, and staff of this year’s graduating class, who are viewing this event from home. We are in a unique time in history, your graduation here is a landmark time due to the global pandemic and today, May 15, 2020, also marks a milestone in your personal life as remarkable as your achievements are you had help along the way, so graduate’s look around at the people in the room with you right now. Unlike a traditional commencement ceremony, you can actually take a moment to thank them for helping you on your journey.”
Dr. Shepard also noted that back on March 17, 2020, the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of school buildings for what ended up being the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Seniors this meant that you missed activities and events and traditions that seniors look forward too, so thank you for your sacrifice,” stated Dr. Shepard. “You (seniors) are protecting the lives and safety of others.”
Dr. Shepard said, “You’ve had to learn some hard, but I hope lasting lessons through this... after living through a time of social distancing I hope that you value putting down your devices and looking people in the eyes, never taking for granted the power of a handshake or a face-to-face conversation.”
After Dr. Shepard finishing addressing the seniors, a recording of the Oak Hill High School Band playing the school’s Alma Matter aired.
Oak Hill High School Principal Randy Layton then introduced this year’s valedictorians — Amber Burton, Grady Davis, Callie Henry, Baylee Howard, Gavin Morgan, Jordan Morgan, and Luke Stewart. Andrea Lewis was named class salutatorian.
First to speak was Amber, who asked her classmates to close their eyes and remember all the good as well as the bad from their high school years.
She had also mentioned that the last months of senior year should be described as joyous, fun, and uplifting, however, in their case, the adjectives associated with these past few months could be characterized by terms of fear, anxiety and confusion.
Grady was next to take the stage. He stated that the Class of 2020 has faced many difficulties, especially the last few months of their high school careers. Grady then quoted Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) who said in one of the Rocky movies: “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”
The third valedictorian to speak was Callie. She talked about the four stages of high school — First, you embrace it (Freshmen), then indifference (Sophomore), then acceptance of grief (Junior), and finally denial (senior).
Next to speak was Baylee, and she spoke about her class being born during a major tragedy (9/11), and now having to sacrifice all these sentimental moments during their senior year, due to the global pandemic, COVID-19 has left many of the seniors “hopeless and distraught.”
The fifth and sixth valedictorians to speak were twins, Gavin and Jordan Morgan. The pair spoke jointly and gave some highlights of things they learned during COVID-19. The brothers had some jokes and gave some life advice.
The final valedictorian to speak was Luke. He started by quoting former basketball star, Michael Jordan, who said, “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Luke said, Class of 2020, we made it happen.” He also used basketball references throughout his speech.
The final senior to speak was Andrea Lewis, who was the class salutatorian. She spoke about her class going down in history because their graduation was being seen on a screen. She wrapped up by quoting C.S. Lewis: “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”
Oak Hill Middle School Principal Steve Carpenter then introduced 50-year graduates from Oak Hill. Carpenter then read the names of each 50-year graduate.
Layton along with help from Oak Hill Board of Education President Aaron Michael and fellow school board members — Regina Boggs. Joe Elcess, Mike French, and Paula Stewart, presented diplomas to each of the seniors.
The video ceremony wrapped up with Layton explaining that the seniors had completed the requirements to graduate, and asked the seniors from home to move their tassels and throw their hats.
Then a recording of the band playing the Oak Hill Fight Song closed out the video.
