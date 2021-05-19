OAK HILL — This year, the 122nd class of graduates at Oak Hill High School (OHHS) walked for the first time ever inside Davis Stadium in front of family, friends, and teachers to receive their diplomas.
Unlike the 121st class of graduates, who had to graduate one at a time and be filmed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, the graduates this year pretty much had a normal graduation.
The ceremony, held on Friday, May 14, began with Oak Hill Superintendent Dr. Marci Shepard giving a welcome and introduction of guests, as well as saying a few words to the seniors.
“Graduates, today, marks a milestone in your life, as remarkable as your achievements are, you have had help along the way,” stated Dr. Shepard. “So, look around at the people here supporting you. Give them a wave or a heart. Thank them for helping you on your journey.’
Principal Randy Layton then introduced this year’s valedictorians — Brynna Boggs, Madisen Conley, Hallee Kisor, Amber Runyon, Jessica Sexton, Desirae Sharp, Nathan Vernon, and Kody Wright. Chloe McKenzie was named class salutatorian.
First to speak was Brynna Boggs, who said she could relate to the family members in attendance because she had to take off work to be there too.
“I am very grateful to be able to give this speech in front of an audience rather than in front of a camera,” stated Boggs. She spoke about the hard work she put in, and how fellow students would go off to do different things in life.
Madisen Conley was next to take the podium and she first thanked the school district for “putting in the work” to give the seniors the graduation they deserved. She expressed her gratitude to God, family, friends, and staff at Oak Hill High School.
Up next was Hallee Kisor. She explained that this was a day she has been anxiously waiting but simultaneously dreading for years now... partly because of this speech. Kisor stated that this past year has been a unique one, not knowing what each day would bring. She went on to thank friends, family, coworkers, and a teacher. Kisor said, “We all have a purpose, and I am leaving here today to find mine.”
After Kisor was Amber Runyon. Runyon said that she was proud of her fellow classmates. During her speech, she quoted American actress, Jennifer Garner, who once said, “Fight for what makes you optimistic about the world,” she said. “Find it, insist on it, dig into it, go after it.”
The fifth valedictorian was Jessica Sexton. She talked about the many challenges her fellow classmates faced during this school year. Sexton also thanked many involved in her life during her school years and gave some advice for underclassmen.
The sixth was Desirae Sharp. She talked about how people tell you that your high school years fly by, but you don’t believe it until it comes. Everyone was right. Sharp also talked about being excited about the future.
The next person was Nathan Vernon. He said that since kindergarten, his fellow classmates and he had spend 3,270 days in school. Vernon spoke about his time in school and thanked many.
The last valedictorian to address those in attendance was Kody Wright. She thanked those involved in her life thus far. Wright quoted her father Jason Wright in her speech.
Salutatorian Chloe McKenzie gave the final speech of the evening. She spoke about going through her senior year during a global health pandemic. McKenzie also spoke about some of her favorite memories.
Then the choir, under the direction of Brittany Ruth, sang the song “For Good” from the Broadway musical Wicked.
Following the song, Oak Hill Middle School Principal Steve Carpenter introduced 50-year graduates from Oak Hill. Some were in attendance.
The 2021 class officers included Gideon Lyall-Wolford, president; Flint Barger, vice president; Amber Runyon, secretary; and Skyi Rawlins, treasurer.
Layton along with help from Oak Hill Board of Education President Aaron Michael presented diplomas to 98 seniors. Several students graduated with honors and it was mentioned that some students were going into the military.
After the presentation, Layton had the seniors stand and move their tassels thus making them graduates. After moving tassels, the graduates tossed their hats into the air celebrating their completion of high school.
The ceremony wrapped up with the recessional, as the graduates marched off the football field.
Writer’s Note: A photo gallery can be found online at our website.
