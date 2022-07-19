Oak Hill Superintendent announces resignation

Oak Hill Union Local Superintendent Marci Shepard announced Tuesday via social media that she will be resigning, effective July 31.
“It has been a joy to serve as your superintendent for the last three school years,” she posted. “Brian and I knew we found something very special when we came to Oak Hill. Spring of 2020 was a challenging time, but that allowed us to see what Oak Hill was truly made of. Heart. I will be resigning as superintendent as of July 31; however, the heart of Oak Hill will always be a part of me.”
Hired as superintendent in the spring of 2020, Shepard said she is proud of the district’s team and what they have accomplished together.
“When I first arrived, I had conversations with hundreds of students, staff, and community members to develop a shared district vision: ‘Each Student: Skills and Character for Success.’ Because of our focused direction and dedicated staff, this vision goes beyond paper,” she said. “Our committed staff are making a difference for Oak Hill kids!”
Shepard praised staff for their hard word and how much they care for each and every student.
“They know their names and their stories,” she said. “They do whatever it takes to help kids be successful. This is a legacy of Oak Hill. It was a joy to be a part of it for this leg of the journey. I know the work will continue, and I will be your biggest cheerleader every step of the way.”
Shepard said she love Oaks’ students and community.
“Brian and I are blessed to continue to be a part of it, just in new ways,” she said.
Before coming to Oak Hill, Dr. Shepard served as superintendent for the Orting School District in Washington State for the last six years. Prior to that, she was in the same district as a central office administrator for teaching, learning, assessment and technology. She has served as a middle school Dean of Students, and she taught elementary and middle school for ten years.
Shepard pledged to stay close work as consultant for the State Support Team to support districts in the area.
Shepard listed a series of initiatives the school district pursued under her leadership.
• Aligned a district leadership team with admin and teachers, school leadership teams, and teacher teams to create and implement an academic improvement plan which focused on literacy for preschool through high school.
• Added a two-hour late start each month for professional development and collaboration around literacy.
• Created pacing guides for every grade and adopted a literacy curriculum.
• Purchased a take-home device for every student, increased integration of technology into teaching and learning, prepared for remote learning, and created online learning options.
• Oak Hill made the US News rankings top high school in the county, and top 30% in state and nation!
• School district outperformed ourselves over last year on the state literacy assessment in 6 of the 7 tested grades (the other one remained the same). District also outperformed the state in 6 of the 7 tested grades!
• Created a Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) team with admin, supervisors, and teachers to create and implement a PBIS plan so that O.A.K.S. show Ownership, Achievement, Kindness, and Safety in all areas of our school community!
• Created consistent expectations, lessons to teach the expectations, consistent consequences, and a system of rewards.
• Supported extra-curriculars including additional offerings, adding a video production course so we could live-stream events, adding a leadership class, and replacing field turf, track, and courts.
• Adopted a program to track behavior issues in all areas of the school community so that we can use the data to provide targeted support.
• Expanded extracurricular opportunities for students.
• Together, we navigated through a pandemic, never missing a beat with providing meals, remote learning, and rethinking every part of the school day for a safe return to in-person learning.
• Expanded district communications by creating a district Facebook and YouTube, by collecting and using family emails, and through monthly staff letters from the superintendent.
• Collaboratively negotiated 3-year contracts for both unions.
