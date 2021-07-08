OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Athletic Boosters held its 4th of July Celebration over the weekend with many activities on July 3-4.
A pretty baby contest, sponsored by M&R Farm Fresh Meat and More and Russ Family Farms, was held on Saturday, July 3, with several participants. The theme for the contest was “patriotic.”
Below are the contest results:
Girls, 0-6 months: 1st, Victoria Nelson; 2nd, Hazel Ware; 3rd, Kairi Cartwright.
Boys, 0-6 months: no entries.
Girls, 7-12 months: 1st, Sophia McCain; 2nd, Annabelle Newcomb.
Boys, 7-12 months: no entries.
Girls, 1 year old: 1st, Adrianna Kelley; 2nd, Skylar McPeek.
Boys, 1 year old: 1st, Conner Walk; 2nd, Damien Carl.
Girls, 2 year old: 1st, Clara Detty; 2nd, Mariana Russell.
Boys, 2 year old: no entries.
Girls, 3 year old: 1st, Paisley Call; 2nd, Alexandria Walk.
Boys, 3 year old: 1st, Waylon Graham; 2nd, Trenton Lahrmer.
All first-place winners in each age division were then brought back up on stage and judged again to be selected as Little Miss and Mister Firecracker. One little girl was crowned Little Miss, while a little boy was adorned with a hat and named Little Mister.
Bestowed the title of Little Mister Firecracker was Trenton Lahrmer, while Clara Detty won the title of Little Miss Firecracker. Lahrmer had placed second, however, the first place winner in that division didn’t stay, so he was chosen.
Writer’s Note: The contestant names and results were provided by the Oak Hill Athletic Boosters. Look for more photos from the contest, including division winners, online in a photo gallery at www.vintonjacksoncourier.com.
