WELLSTON, Ohio – On Saturday, ODNR and numerous local dignitaries will officially celebrate improvements to the Wellston Recreation Complex with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Events:
• 9 a.m. Ribbon cutting at the new bridge with members of the ODNR
• 10 a.m. Parade line-up; Line-up in the Old Pants Factory parking lot beside Fire Station 2.
• 10:30 a.m. Parade begins; Parade routed will head down Ohio Avenue, turn down Broadway and proceed out SR 327 to the ballfields.
• 11 a.m. Opening Day ceremonies; Players will be announced, ceremonial first pitch, National Anthem.
• 12 p.m. Games begin; All teams will play on opening day!
Some of the folks who are going to be at the festivities are: Steve Gray, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Assistant Director; Benny McCament, ODNR Division of Mineral Resources Management Chief; Tami Phillips, Make Wellston Beautiful President; Anthony Brenner, City of Wellston Mayor; Brian E. Rau, Ph.D., Wellston City School District Superintendent.
The Wellston Recreation Complex project is funded by the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program provided by the U. S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). At completion, nearly $2 million will be utilized for improvements at the Wellston Recreation Complex.
The project development, design, and construction oversite were provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mineral Resources Management. Community involvement included the cooperation of Make Wellston Beautiful, City of Wellston and the Wellston City School District. The construction contractor for the project is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
