COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation continues to seek qualified men and women to drive and maintain state snowplows.
ODOT Still Hiring For Busy Winter Season
ODOT relies on these employees to ensure that more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities, and all interstates, except the Ohio Turnpike, are maintained during snow and ice events.
“The men and women who drive and support ODOT’s fleet of nearly 1,700 plow trucks play a vital role in making sure our roads remain passible for those who need them during and after a storm,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
Applicants looking to drive snowplow trucks on either a seasonal or full-time basis:
• MUST have a valid Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and no air brake restriction
• MUST have three months training or three months experience in operation of basic equipment
• MUST be able to pass a Physical Ability Test (lift 50-100 lbs)
• MUST pass a criminal background check and pre-employment drug screen
• Applicants must also have an email address to apply
ODOT also has a new Highway Maintenance Worker opportunity where ODOT will train and pay for a CDL. These are full-time positions with benefits. This position leads to career advancement in highway maintenance.
Anyone interested in applying to work with ODOT can apply online at transportation.ohio.gov/jobs.
RETENTION INCENTIVE
ODOT is giving retention incentive to employees who are a part of winter operations. Full-time eligible employees who hold valid Class A or Class B CDL licenses, will receive $2,500 in retention funds.
Eligible employees must serve the State of Ohio during ODOT’s critical snow and ice season and be employed by the agency from December 1, 2022 and remain with no break in service through May 1, 2023.
“Keeping Ohio moving is what we do at the Ohio Department of Transportation. That doesn’t happen without quality people. I’m thankful that we’re able to offer this extra incentive, in partnership with Governor DeWine and the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, to keep and attract quality people to our ODOT family,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
The retention payment will be made in two installments — the first will be paid on January 13, 2023 and the second on May 19, 2023.
The Ohio Department of Transportation values the talents and abilities of its people and strives to create a long-term, reliable, professional, and highly productive organization in which both employees and the agency can thrive.
