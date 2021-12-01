Note: The following General Election results are considered “official,” and have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections. Results were certified as official by the Board of Elections on Friday, Nov. 19.
JACKSON COUNTY — The Jackson County Board of Elections has released its final official count for the General Election.
Ohio’s General Election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Locally, the election focused on races for school boards, township trustees, city/village council, and a handful of levies/options.
The official count was set for Monday, Nov. 15, however, it didn’t happen as planned. The official count was postponed due to the death of Jackson County Board of Election Board Member Judy Ann (McCoy) Brunton. Brunton, age 70, passed away unexpectedly the day (Sunday, Nov. 14) before the official count. The official count took place on Friday, Nov. 19.
This year, there was only 20.85% voter turnout. A total of 4,337 ballots were cast. There are 20,797 registered voters. The official count added in provisional and/or outstanding (mailed) absentee ballots. No changes in winner nor passage of levies/option happened.
Overview of results in Jackson County:
Note: Names in ”bold font” shows winners in contested races.
Village of Coalton:
Coalton Village Council — James Milliken (write-in) — 9 votes
City of Jackson:
Jackson President of Council — Daniel Fulks — 583 votes
Jackson Treasurer — John Evans — 502 votes
Jackson Council At-Large — Barbie Britton-McCathren (235 votes), Marva Colby (253 votes), Daniel Coll (219 votes), David Cribben, write-in (58 votes), Brett Foster (347 votes), Jon Ondera (418 votes), and Ronald Queen, write-in (194 votes)
Jackson City Council Ward 1 — Ryan Peters — 155 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 2 — Harold E. Newkirk — 86 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 3 — Deborah Biggs — 53 votes
Jackson City Council Ward 4 — Robert Bopp, write-in — 17 votes
Jackson City School District:
Jackson City School Board Members — Kimberly Harless (1,104 votes), Robert “Bob” Kight (993 votes), Maureen Poetker (537 votes), and Alyce Smith (777 votes)
Village of Oak Hill:
Oak Hill Village Council — Jody Fulk (184 votes), Jennifer Hughes (127 votes), Terry McCain (151 votes), and Brian Trotter (96 votes)
Oak Hill Union Local School District:
Oak Hill School Board Member — Joseph Elcess (563 votes), Michael French, Jr. (505 votes), and Paula Stewart (491 votes)
City of Wellston:
Wellston President of Council — David McWilliams — 527 votes
Wellston Treasurer — Peggy Barber — 508 votes
Wellston Council At-Large — Roaby Browning (335 votes), Frederick Duby (222 votes), and Teresa Ponn LeMaster (440 votes)
Wellston City Council Ward 1 — Angela Spangler — 149 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 3 — Rick Hudson — 76 votes
Wellston City Council Ward 4 — Anthony Brenner — 124 votes
Wellston City School District:
Wellston City School Board Member — Terry Gill (632 votes), John Jackson, write-in (594 votes), Jennifer Ousley-Pittman (452 votes), and Roger Rader (611 votes).
Bloomfield Township:
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Curtis Arthur (74 votes), John Campbell (9 votes), Richard Erwin (109 votes), Bryan Leach (33 votes), Basel Ware (43 votes)
Bloomfield Township Trustee — Edgar Conger (81 votes), Timothy Jones (193 votes), Jerry Logan (49 votes), and Danny Neal (114 votes)
Coal Township:
Coal Township Trustee — Bob Davis (82 votes), Shane Smith (78 votes)
Franklin Township:
Franklin Township Trustee — Aaron Fannin (130 votes), Scott Fraley (153 votes), Brian Moore (114 votes), Todd Riegel (135 votes), and Todd Smith (90 votes)
Hamilton Township:
Hamilton Township Trustee — Dale Cox (37 votes), and Delmar Reed (64 votes)
Jackson Township:
Jackson Township Trustee — James Croston (159 votes), Fredric Powell (112 votes), and Vernon Speakman (161 votes)
Jefferson Township:
Jefferson Township Trustee — Brett Shipman (208 votes), and Dwight Woods (170 votes)
Liberty Township:
Liberty Township Trustee — Kevin Meredith (128 votes), and Bill Rafferty (101 votes)
Lick Township:
Lick Township Trustee — Shawn Sexton (156 votes), and Steve Willis (147 votes)
Madison Township:
Madison Township Trustee — Dennis Evans (205 votes), Gregory Farrar (79 votes), Greg Potter (225 votes), and Corey Ruby (172 votes)
Milton Township:
Milton Township Trustee — Charles Davis (58 votes), James Hollingshead (155 votes), and Phillip Thompson (154 votes)
Scioto Township:
Scioto Township Trustee — Bryan Durham (89 votes), Aaron LeMaster (97 votes), James Leonard, Sr. (119 votes) and Terry Trisch (128 votes)
Washington Township:
Washington Township Trustee — Davey Adkins (55 votes), Jeff Bates (60 votes), and Kenny Jones (86 votes)
City of Jackson Fire Levy: Passed
For the Tax Levy — 459 votes
Against the Tax Levy 298 votes
Hamilton Fire Levy: Passed
For the Tax Levy — 50 votes
Against the Tax Levy 25 votes
Scioto Cemetery Levy: Passed
For the Tax Levy — 167 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 93 votes
Oak Hill Current Expenses: Passed
For the Tax Levy — 183 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 98 votes
Oak Hill Cemetery Levy: Passed
For the Tax Levy — 211 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 72 votes
Washington Cemetery Levy: Passed
For the Tax Levy — 88 votes
Against the Tax Levy — 50 votes
Oak Hill Local Option: Passed
YES — 136 votes
NO — 55 votes
Oak Hill Local Option Sunday Sales: Passed
YES — 127 votes
NO — 63 votes
