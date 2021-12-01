Note: The following General Election results are considered “official,” and have been provided by the Vinton County Board of Elections. Official results were released by Board of Elections on Nov. 17, and an audit was conducted on Nov. 23.

VINTON COUNTY — The Vinton County Board of Elections has released and certified a final, official count for the General Election.

Held on Nov. 2, the biggest race was between Democrat Allison Russo, a state representative for Ohio’s 24th District, and Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist.

Other races included seats on the Vinton County Board of Education, races for several township trustee positions, and seats on villages councils in McArthur, Zaleski, Wilkesville and Hamden.

While the winners were clear for three out of four Hamden seats up for vote, two candidates, incumbent Chuck Boyer and former councilmember Dale McManus, tied 71-71 on election night. Following the release of the official election results on Nov. 17, McManus edged out Boyer by one vote. A recount of the Hamden Village Council race conducted on Nov. 23 found no change in the race’s outcome.

One seat on the McArthur Village Council will have to be filled by the mayor’s appointment, as no petition was filed by any candidates for the seat this year. Similarly, in Wilkesville, no petitions were filed for any of the four seats up for vote this year, so the mayor will have appoint people to the positions.

This year, the Vinton County Board of Elections reported 30.04% voter turnout. Voters this year cast 2,585 ballots, a fraction of the 8,606 registered voters in the county.

Overview of results in Vinton County:

Note: Names in bold font indicate winners in contested races.

Countywide Races:

Vinton County Board of Education — Laura Ann Martin (1,198 votes), Scarlet Newton (866 votes), Scott Phelps (831 votes), and Cindy L. Strausbaugh (1,578 votes)

Ohio 15th Congressional District Representative — Allison Russo (609 votes), Mike Carey (1,882 votes)

Village of McArthur:

McArthur Village Council — David Allen Gill (221 votes), Brad McNally (221 votes), and Juanita McNickle (219 votes)

Sensible Marihuana Ordinance — Failed

For the ordinance — 147 votes

Against the ordinance — 183 votes

Village of Hamden:

Hamden Village Council — Charles Boyer (71 votes), Stagerlee Beabout (91 votes), Michael Claar (80 votes), Phillis Henry (83 votes), and Dale McManus (71 votes)

Village of Zaleski:

Zaleski Village Council — Nora Brooks (55 votes), Nathan Broome (34 votes), Tosa Broome (35 votes), and Carrie McManis (54 votes)

Village of Wilkesville:

Wilkesville Village Council — No valid petitions were filed for the village council race.

Brown Township:

Brown Township Trustee — Floyd Largent (35 votes), Daniel Sheets (42 votes), Marion Thompson (24 votes)

Clinton Township:

Clinton Township Trustee — Lawrence McWhorter (250 votes) and Charles J. Snavely Jr. (161 votes)

Eagle Township:

Eagle Township Trustee — Jeff Elkins (31 votes) and Jack Vanover Jr. (105 votes)

Eagle Township Trustee (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) — James Anders (45 votes) and Roger Channell (50 votes)

Eagle Township Fiscal Officer (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) — Sharon Davison (70 votes)

Elk Township:

Elk Township Trustees — Delbert Fulton (373 votes) and Donald Hamilton (329 votes)

Elk Township Trustees (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) — Audra Wright (406 votes)

Harrison Township:

Harrison Township Trustees — Wesley Davidson (107 votes) and Joshua M. Wells (127 votes)

Jackson Township:

Jackson Township Trustees — Ray Seitz Jr. (89 votes) and Bret Sowers (74 votes)

Knox Township:

Knox Township Trustees — Bradley A. Carter (82 votes), Stewart Hall Jr. (89 votes) and William Morris (97 votes)

Madison Township:

Madison Township Trustees — William F. Bartoe (112 votes) and Duane Molihan (119 votes)

Richland Township:

Richland Township Trustees — Travis Faught (192 votes) and Wilford Tom Stevens (111 votes)

Richland Township Trustees (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2023) — Glendon D. Lowe (180 votes)

Swan Township:

Swan Township Trustees — Rick Martin (107 votes), Randall A. Trainer (129 votes)

Vinton Township:

Vinton Township Trustees — Glen Barnes (82 votes) and Mike Malone (57 votes)

Wilkesville Township:

Wilkseville Township Trustees — John Adams (109 votes) and Roger E. Wells (109 votes)

Countywide Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Senior Citizen) Vinton County: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 1,836

Against the Tax Levy — 690

Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement, 1 mill, Health Programs) Vinton County: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 1,563

Against the Tax Levy — 944

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.75 mill, Cooperative Extension Service Fund) Vinton County: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 1,686

Against the Tax Levy — 847

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 3 mills, Disabilities) Vinton County: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 1,649

Against the Tax Levy — 862

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Health Services) Vinton County: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 1,316

Against the Tax Levy — 1,118

Village of Hamden Levies

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 6 mills, Police) Village of Hamden: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 90

Against the Tax Levy — 55

Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, 3 mills, Fire) Village of Hamden: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 102

Against the Tax Levy — 42

Clinton Township Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Clinton Township: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 209

Against the Tax Levy — 110

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 0.5 mill, Fire and EMS) Clinton Township: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 212

Against the Tax Levy — 107

Knox Township Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 2 mills, Construction) Knox Township: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 124

Against the Tax Levy — 35

Madison Township Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Madison Township: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 109

Against the Tax Levy — 39

Swan Township Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Cemeteries) Swan Township property tax renewal: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 110

Against the Tax Levy — 86

Vinton Township Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Construction) Vinton Township Trustee: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 84

Against the Tax Levy — 23

Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, 1 mill, Garbage) Vinton Township: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 79

Against the Tax Levy — 28

Wilkesville Township Levies:

Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Decrease, 0.5 mill, Garbage) Wilkesville Township: Passed

For the Tax Levy — 131

Against the Tax Levy — 24

Educational Service Center Races:

Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center at Large Athens-Meigs County — John Depoy (10 votes)

Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Gallia Vinton County District 1 Unexpired Term Ending Dec. 31, 2023 —Brandi Dawn Betts (501 votes)

Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center Gallia Vinton County District 2 — Carol A. Porter (644 votes)

