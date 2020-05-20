The following primary election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections, and the Vinton County Board of Elections.

Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Jackson and Vinton Counties respectively and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.

Results were certified as "official" by each Board of Elections on Wednesday, May 13.

Jackson County:

The primary election in Jackson County was held on Tuesday, April 28. However, this year's election was an “unprecedented” mail-in primary due to COVID-19. 

In Jackson County, there are 20,231 registered voters. This year, there was only 26 percent voter turnout. A total of 5,288 ballots were cast.

Overview of Jackson County Results:

Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)

Donnie Willis — 1,861 — GOP nominatee

Ed Armstrong — 1,740

James Milliken — 490

Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)

Paul Haller — 1,728 — GOP nominatee

Greg Beckner — 1,492

Bobbi Montgomery — 899

Jackson County Recorder

Krista Brown — 2,041 — GOP nominatee

Kendra Davis — 1,118

Jeremy Eisnaugle — 940

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney

Justin Lovett — 2,381 — GOP nominatee

Gene Meadows — 1,649

Coalton Parks and Recreation Levy

For — 23

Against — 37 (FAILED)

Coalton Cemetery Levy

For — 21

Against — 39 — (FAILED)

Wellston Fire Levy

For — 553 — (PASSED)

Against — 240

Jackson County Coroner

Dr. Alice Fraizer — 3,394

Jackson County Engineer

Melissa Miller — 3,281

Jackson County Treasurer

B. Lee Hubbard — 3,368

Jackson County Sheriff

Tedd Frazier — 3,512

Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Seth Michael — 3,546

Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge

Republican: Randy Dupree — 3,086

Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge

Democrat: Justin Skaggs — 852

93rd District State Representative, Republican

Jason Stephens — 2,277

Jeff Halley — 1,501

State Central Committee Woman (District 17)

Bonnie Ward — 3,017

State Central Committee Man (District 17)

Phil Bowman — 3,039

4th Court of Appeals Judge

Peter Abele — 3,124

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)

Republican: Judi French — 2,953

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)

Democrat: Jennifer Brunner — 803

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)

Republican: Sharon Kennedy — 3,051

Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)

Democrat: John O’Donnell — 769

US Congress (6th District)

Republican: Bill Jonson — 3,178

Republican: Kenneth Morgan — 647

US Congress (6th District)

Democrat: Shawna Roberts — 811

President Delegates

Republican: Donald J. Trump — 3,583

Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr. — 771

Vinton County:

According to the Vinton County Board of Elections, out of the 8,307 registered voters in the county, only 2,135 ballots were cast, resulting in a voter turn-out of 25.7 percent for this primary election. 1,482 Republican ballots were cast, 649 Democratic ballots were cast and four Libertarian ballots were cast.

Vinton County Sheriff, Republican

Matt Kight — 533

Ryan Cain — 886

No Democrat filed for this seat.

Vinton County Clerk of Courts, Republican

Jeremiah Griffith — 866

Laura Saunders-Mayers — 532

Vinton County Clerk of Courts, Democrat

Jody Coleman — 239

Barbi Sowers Hammond — 209

Kimberly Peck-Peoples — 152

Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 2, 2021), Republican

Mark Fout — 662

Joe White — 580

Virgil Pratt — 160

Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 2, 2021), Democrat

Bret Sowers — 502

Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 3, 2021) Republican

William Wellman — 1,074

No Democrat filed for this seat.

Vinton County Recorder, Republican

Erin Yates — 1,108

Vinton County Recorder, Democrat

Margaret Knox — 536

Vinton County Engineer, Republican

Roy DePue — 1,160

No Democrat filed for this seat.

Vinton County Prosecutor, Republican

Jim Payne — 1,110

Vinton County Prosecutor, Democrat

Trecia Kimes-Brown — 420

Probate and Juvenile Judge, Republican

N. Robert Grillo — 1,237

Vinton County Treasurer, Democrat

Vicki Maxwell — 554

No Republican filed for this seat.

