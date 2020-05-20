The following primary election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections, and the Vinton County Board of Elections.
Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Jackson and Vinton Counties respectively and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.
Results were certified as "official" by each Board of Elections on Wednesday, May 13.
Jackson County:
The primary election in Jackson County was held on Tuesday, April 28. However, this year's election was an “unprecedented” mail-in primary due to COVID-19.
In Jackson County, there are 20,231 registered voters. This year, there was only 26 percent voter turnout. A total of 5,288 ballots were cast.
Overview of Jackson County Results:
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)
Donnie Willis — 1,861 — GOP nominatee
Ed Armstrong — 1,740
James Milliken — 490
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)
Paul Haller — 1,728 — GOP nominatee
Greg Beckner — 1,492
Bobbi Montgomery — 899
Jackson County Recorder
Krista Brown — 2,041 — GOP nominatee
Kendra Davis — 1,118
Jeremy Eisnaugle — 940
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney
Justin Lovett — 2,381 — GOP nominatee
Gene Meadows — 1,649
Coalton Parks and Recreation Levy
For — 23
Against — 37 (FAILED)
Coalton Cemetery Levy
For — 21
Against — 39 — (FAILED)
Wellston Fire Levy
For — 553 — (PASSED)
Against — 240
Jackson County Coroner
Dr. Alice Fraizer — 3,394
Jackson County Engineer
Melissa Miller — 3,281
Jackson County Treasurer
B. Lee Hubbard — 3,368
Jackson County Sheriff
Tedd Frazier — 3,512
Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Seth Michael — 3,546
Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge
Republican: Randy Dupree — 3,086
Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge
Democrat: Justin Skaggs — 852
93rd District State Representative, Republican
Jason Stephens — 2,277
Jeff Halley — 1,501
State Central Committee Woman (District 17)
Bonnie Ward — 3,017
State Central Committee Man (District 17)
Phil Bowman — 3,039
4th Court of Appeals Judge
Peter Abele — 3,124
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)
Republican: Judi French — 2,953
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)
Democrat: Jennifer Brunner — 803
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)
Republican: Sharon Kennedy — 3,051
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)
Democrat: John O’Donnell — 769
US Congress (6th District)
Republican: Bill Jonson — 3,178
Republican: Kenneth Morgan — 647
US Congress (6th District)
Democrat: Shawna Roberts — 811
President Delegates
Republican: Donald J. Trump — 3,583
Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr. — 771
Vinton County:
According to the Vinton County Board of Elections, out of the 8,307 registered voters in the county, only 2,135 ballots were cast, resulting in a voter turn-out of 25.7 percent for this primary election. 1,482 Republican ballots were cast, 649 Democratic ballots were cast and four Libertarian ballots were cast.
Vinton County Sheriff, Republican
Matt Kight — 533
Ryan Cain — 886
No Democrat filed for this seat.
Vinton County Clerk of Courts, Republican
Jeremiah Griffith — 866
Laura Saunders-Mayers — 532
Vinton County Clerk of Courts, Democrat
Jody Coleman — 239
Barbi Sowers Hammond — 209
Kimberly Peck-Peoples — 152
Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 2, 2021), Republican
Mark Fout — 662
Joe White — 580
Virgil Pratt — 160
Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 2, 2021), Democrat
Bret Sowers — 502
Vinton County Commissioner (Term ending Jan. 3, 2021) Republican
William Wellman — 1,074
No Democrat filed for this seat.
Vinton County Recorder, Republican
Erin Yates — 1,108
Vinton County Recorder, Democrat
Margaret Knox — 536
Vinton County Engineer, Republican
Roy DePue — 1,160
No Democrat filed for this seat.
Vinton County Prosecutor, Republican
Jim Payne — 1,110
Vinton County Prosecutor, Democrat
Trecia Kimes-Brown — 420
Probate and Juvenile Judge, Republican
N. Robert Grillo — 1,237
Vinton County Treasurer, Democrat
Vicki Maxwell — 554
No Republican filed for this seat.
