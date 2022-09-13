Before the age of smart cars, there was an era of automotive artistry where vehicles had horse power, innovative design and fins. Movies were made about these classic cars that people still restore to this day.
Pretty babies and their moms take a moment to pose for a picture after their award winning success in Ohio Hill Country’s Festival pretty baby contest on Saturday in downtown Wellston.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Therapy dogs hop aboard the OHillCo Express.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Move over Thomas the Tank Engine for the OHillCo Express.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Though the Ohio Hill Country Festival was cloudy Sunday, that didn’t dampen people’s spirits.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Check out that toddler who is wearing graduation robes, poised to land the big job.
WELLSTON — Ohio Hill Country Festival offered a chance to greet neighbors, talk to friends and celebrate Wellston’s rich heritage.
Last week’s festival featured amusement park rides, old cars, cool new cars, a parade, lovable therapy dogs, a tiny train, a pretty baby contest, queens were crowned, musicians performed, Wellston High School Golden Rockets’ Band marched in the grand finale parade.
OHillCo’s Festival has been an annual hometown happening for 49 years.
“Festival was very successful! One of our best yet. Next year will be the 50th and our sesquicentennial,” Mayor Charlie Hudson said. “Yes both parades were well attended (opening and grand finale). Local downtown businesses had a great weekend.”
The festival’s grand marshal was Dennis Dupree, a tireless public servant who has served on Wellston City School Board, Wellston City Council, worked as City Service Director and coached baseball for generations of children.
Offer a round of applause for 2023 Miss Wellston OHillCo’s royal court which was crowned Thursday for the festival with Emily Scott being named queen, Kylan Bowman as first attendant and Caitlin Bright as second attendant.
These royals will travel to many festivals and events and attend luncheons and parades to spread the word about our humble little town and to invite them to the festival.
Congrats also should be given to the Jr. Miss OhillCo royalty with Emma Spradlin being crowned as queen, Adelyn Coon as first attendant and Lily Swartz as second attendant.
And let’s not forget to give a round of applause to newly crowned Little Miss Queen Sophia Smith, Kennedy Smith as first attendant and Katherine Manring as second attendant.
If you were a parent with a baby or toddler wearing a cool costume, chances are that your kid may have won a trophy.
Pretty Baby Contest winners
3-6 month old girls
1st place: Annissa Lambert
2nd place: Raeah Clarkson
No boys competed
7-12 month old girls
1st place: Rhettlee Wicker
2nd place: Winston Liedy
3rd place: L. Cain
7-12 month old boys
1st place: Maverick Stewart
2nd place: Timonthy Skaggs
13-18 month old girls
1st place: Layla Fetheroff
2nd place: Kairi Cartright
3rd place: Haizley Tackett
13-18 month old boys
1st place: Rowan Carpenter
18-24 month old girls
1st place: Ellie Mae Swaney
2nd place: Kencley Tucker
3rd place: Kaylynn Camp
18-24 month old boys
1st place: Dixon Williams
2nd place: Asher Wandling
Name spellings provided by contest organizers.
