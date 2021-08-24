NEW PLYMOUTH — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a temporary restraining order against A2Z Sanitation, a sanitation company in Vinton County that has been under investigation by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency since June 2021 for polluting Raccoon Creek.
The restraining order, which will be reviewed in court Monday, seeks to prevent A2Z from dumping any more waste on its waste treatment site, which has spilled into Raccoon Creek, causing bacterial growth in areas as far as eight miles away from the treatment site.
“Dumping enough waste to turn the water red with bacteria is a blatant disregard for your neighbors and the environment,” said Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General. “This has to stop — and, with the court action, we are trying to stop it now.”
While A2Z has a permit from the OEPA that allows the company to apply waste on its land application fields — areas used for the treatment or disposal of waste — an OEPA investigation found that A2Z had applied more than twice the permitted sewage and grease on its fields.
According to a press release from the Ohio attorney general’s office, the OEPA had been working with Todd Zuspan, owner of A2Z, to clean up Raccoon Creek, but officials from the OEPA concluded that Zuspan “was not cleaning up the site as promised,” and that the creek’s contamination was continuing.
The Courier previously reported that the OEPA found A2Z in violation of 13 different Ohio environmental laws, regulations and conditions of their land application permit. Thousands of gallons of grease and septage entered Raccoon Creek, according to James Lee, a media relations manager for OEPA.
During OEPA’s initial investigation on June 8, investigators observed heavy bacterial growth in Raccoon Creek and noted that A2Z’s land application fields were over-applied with waste, according to an affidavit from Dustin Tschudy, an environmental specialist for the OEPA Division of Surface Water. Tschudy did not observe any aquatic life in areas of the creek most affected by the waste release.
Anthony Chenault, OEPA media coordinator, said that while investigators have not observed any dead fish, they have observed distressed fish, which is indicated by the fish swimming in the upper column of water and not swimming away when approached.
Tschudy also noted that A2Z employees had been dumping waste in wooded areas near the land application fields that were not approved by the OEPA.
During a site visit on July 15, Tschudy was told by A2Z employees that liquid waste was dumped outside of the permitted land application area to kill weeds last winter.
“Ohio has spent nearly $20 million on vital resources to clean up Raccoon Creek, which was previously severely damaged by acid mines,” the press release said. “Zuspan’s actions could potentially undo years of conservation of the watershed.”
