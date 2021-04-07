The Centers for Disease Control has awarded $105,620,988 to the state in order to assists with equity and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The funds are provided by the American Rescue Plan and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
There are guidelines as to how the funds can be used, those being that 75 percent of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities and 60 percent must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.
Governor Mike DeWine has also rescinded most of his previous health orders in an effort to make guidelines simpler. His new health order was issued on Monday, April 5 and focuses on the simple acts that have helped so greatly during the pandemic including social distancing, wearing masks, adequate hand washing, and spending less time indoors where the virus is easier spread.
Due to this new change, outdoor events will no longer have capacity limits so long as the previous requirements are met. There will likely be less availability at events because of the social distancing element.
Indoor events will still be held at a 25 percent capacity for the time being.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 3,774,073 Ohioans, about 32.29 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 2,223,514 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 8,709 (26.87 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 5,642 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,136 (23.97 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 2,375 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Vinton County:
The most recent data available from the Vinton County Health Department come from their Facebook page on April 5, 2021.
The post lists the number of active cases in the county at seven with one person hospitalized for COVID-19.
713 cases have been confirmed as of now in the county with 86 probable cases.
There are 775 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the county, a positive sign.
Thankfully, there are no new deaths to report as the number remains at 17.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are 13 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of April 4, stands at 2,824 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. There has been no change in deaths. That total remains at 59.
It also reported 192 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are three current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 179 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
