The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 2,035,203 Ohioans, about 17.41 percent, have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 2,035,203 Ohioans, 1,165,232 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Jackson County, 5,235 (16.15 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 5,235 residents in Jackson County, 2,984 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Vinton County, 2,105 (16.09 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 2,105 residents in Vinton County, 1,281 have received both doses of vaccine.
More counties have dipped below the high incidence threshold according to information given by Governor Mike DeWine. Fifteen counties are now below the CDC high incidence threshold.
Ohio also has the first county, Holmes County, listed as a Level 1 Public Emergency since Nov. 19, 2020. According to the Ohio Public Health Advisory map, eleven counties are considered Level 2 Public Emergencies. The other 76 Ohio counties remain red at Level 3.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Writer’s Note: The data below is the same as last week’s story. The Jackson County Health Department hasn’t released updated numbers as of press time.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that currently, there are 14 active cases in Jackson County. The cumulative total, as of Feb. 28, stands at 2,710 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Sadly, there have been a total of 55 deaths in Jackson County to date.
It also reported 178 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19.
A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are two current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 166 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 40 percent of the 2,710 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Vinton County:
According to the most up to date information from the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page, there have been 687 confirmed cases in the county with 83 being probable. There are currently 3 active cases in Vinton.
752 recovery cases have been reported in the county with 15 confirmed deaths. No new deaths have been recorded in the county since the Feb. 16 update. Two residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
