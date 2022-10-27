The Ohio Department of Development recently announced $20 million in funding to 28 communities to improve affordable housing and provide homeownership and rental assistance for low- and moderate-income families.
Vinton County will receive a $600,000 grant to rehabilitate five owner-occupied homes, repair 10 owner-occupied homes, and will include a fair housing component. The county will partner with Gallia County.
Jackson County will receive a $590,000 grant to rehabilitate 10 owner-occupied homes, repair 16 owner-occupied homes, provide rental assistance to 25 households, and will include a fair housing component. The county will partner with the cities of Jackson and Wellston.
The Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program partners with communities to preserve and improve Ohio’s affordable housing stock through a variety of housing-related initiatives such as home renovation and repair, rental assistance and more.
“Good housing opportunities are important for quality of life and economic development,” said Governor DeWine. “This funding will support the ongoing work of local communities to strengthen their neighborhoods and give residents access to a variety of housing options.”
“The Ohio economy is growing, and as communities add to their workforce we need to make sure that we are also expanding housing and homeownership,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “These funds are going to help expand family and workforce housing and will serve as a foundation for improving the quality of life in those communities.”
CHIP program grants are funded by the Ohio Housing Trust Fund, and the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Programs.
“Through the work we’re doing with our community partners, we’ve seen just how much of an impact this program can have on the lives of Ohio’s families,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development.
Other nearby communities who will receive grant funds:
Athens County will receive a $1,050,000 grant to rehabilitate eight owner-occupied homes and one rental home, repair 13 owner-occupied homes and three rental homes, and include a fair housing component. The county will partner with the cities of Ashland and Nelsonville.
Logan County will receive a $700,000 grant to rehabilitate seven owner-occupied homes, repair 10 owner-occupied homes, and will include a fair housing component. The county will partner with the City of Bellefontaine.
Muskingum County will receive a $750,000 grant to rehabilitate nine owner-occupied homes, repair 12 owner-occupied homes and two rental homes, provide homeownership assistance to two households and rental assistance to 30 households, and will include a fair housing component.
Noble County will receive a $400,000 grant to rehabilitate four owner-occupied homes, repair six owner-occupied homes, and will include a fair housing component.
Ross County will receive a $750,000 grant to rehabilitate eight owner-occupied homes, repair 11 owner-occupied homes, and will include a fair housing component. The county will partner with the City of Chillicothe.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.