According to Harm Reduction Ohio, a nonprofit that supports science and compassion based drug policies, the state has set new death toll records for nine consecutive months.
From April 2020 until December 2020, Ohio has set a monthly death record with each passing month. Percentage changes from 2019 have varied from 5.1 percent in June to December being the obvious standout at 47.7 percent.
December also held the distinction of having the most deaths recorded in any month for the state at 16,269.
Prior to 2020, no month in Ohio history had ever seen more than 13,000 deaths. This was surpassed in November by 365 deaths, a percent change from 2019 clocking in at 28.3.
Bare in mind that this data is preliminary as causes of death are still being investigated and tallied so the numbers are expected to increase slightly.
In total, 2020 exceeded the deaths of 2019 by 23.4 percent totaling in 139,072 deaths. HRO reached these conclusions by analyzing the data from the Ohio Department of Health’s mortality numbers.
According to HRO, the most change seen between one year to the next has previously been 3.4 percent. From 2019 to 2020, the percentage change was nearly seven times the average.
The most glaring cause of the increase appears to be deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic with underlying factors such as increased deaths due to drug overdoses. Some, including Governor Mike DeWine, have speculated the increase in overdoses stems from the isolation the virus has caused making it less likely for those who have overdosed to be found in time to be saved. Delayed medical care due to fears of exposure may have also played a role.
As of now, ODH only attributes approximately 10,000 deaths to COVID but as more deaths are investigated that number is likely to rise.
As for current numbers, January has already reported more than 3,300 deaths in only the first two weeks which is more than to be expected.
