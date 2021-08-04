After former Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington), resigned in May from Ohio's 15th Congressional District to be the President and CEO of Ohio's Chamber of Commerce, a primary election was held Tuesday to determine who would fill the vacant seat.
In total, 13 candidates were up for vote in Tuesday's primaries, including 11 Republicans and 2 Democrats.
With 18,655 votes, Republican Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, will receive the Republican nomination for the Ohio District 15 race in November. Ohio State Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) will receive the Democratic nomination after securing 13,585 votes in the Democratic primary.
Carey, a coal lobbyist who served as president and chairman of the Ohio Coal Association, won Vinton County with 369 votes in the Republican primary, while Russo won the county with 110 votes in the Democratic primary.
