Ohio EPA announces grant to help Jackson/Vinton Counties

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced today that Ohio has secured grant funding that will help launch an important project to bring clean drinking water to approximately 52 households in Vinton County.

