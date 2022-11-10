Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine Defeats Democrat Nan Whaley

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, speaks during an election night watch party as his wife, Fran, stands next to him Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. 

 (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday gained a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last won by her party 16 years ago. The victory by the incumbent governor was part of a GOP sweep of statewide offices.


