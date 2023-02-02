State of the State Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine presents his budget at the State of the State event at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

 Photo by Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

COLUMBUS — The wellness and opportunities of Ohio’s children drive a state budget proposal that includes offering a $2,500 child tax deduction, expanding school vouchers, investing in mental health and spending $2.5 billion to prepare large sites for economic development, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday in his State-of-the-State address.


