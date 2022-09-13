Ohio’s long awaited deer archery season opens September 24

Ohio’s statewide deer archery season begins on Saturday, Sept. 24.

 Photo by Phil Stull

COLUMBUS – With schools back in session and summer ending, the next milestone in the calendar for many Ohioans is the start of white-tailed deer archery hunting season. Ohio’s popular deer archery season opens statewide Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

